Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will have showdown talks with Dortmund bosses amid reports he wants to leave the club.

The Gunners are apparently keen on signing the Gabon international in January as they look to cope with the departure of Alexis Sanchez, who is all set to leave the club in the winter window.

Aubameyang has found himself in trouble with the Bundesliga side in recent times, with the striker having been left out of the squad for the 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg after missing a team meeting the previous day.

And despite the 28-year-old having been welcomed back to training, Bild reports that he has been fined €100,000 and that he has previously asked to leave the club on two separate occasions.

That has prompted Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke to reveal that Dortmund are now planning talks with Aubameyang over his future, potentially opening the door to a move to Emirates Stadium.

He told Funke Mediengruppe: “Auba has to talk to the coach and tell him whether he is ready to give everything for Borussia Dortmund. [Head coach] Peter Stoger and [sporting director] Michael Zorc will discuss it with him.”

Stoger had previously suggested that he did not expect Aubameyang to leave the club in January, insisting that it was “logical” that he remained in Germany.

When asked if Aubemeyang might be punished with extra training following his latest misdemeanors, he commented: “No, if that was a punishment, I would have been there [on the training field] and would be watching him.

“I have the feeling that he is a very stubborn character and is also ambitious. I guess he understood [being dropped]. Let’s see how it develops in the next days.

“For me it is just logical [that Aubameyang stays]. I expect everything to be as it was. He is a player of BVB, he trains and he is in our plans for the upcoming match.”

As well as being linked with a move for Aubameyang, Arsenal are also looking at tying up a £44 million deal for Bordeaux star Malcom as they step up plans to replace Alexis.