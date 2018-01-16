Rwanda’s head coach Antoine Hey is pleased his team successfully carried out his game plan against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their opening Group C game at the ongoing 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

The Amavubi’s held the Super Eagles to a 0-0 draw, defending resolutely and Hey, who masterminded the draw, admitted after the game that his side were a bit lucky to escape without a defeat.

The Super Eagles had 18 shots on goal with three crashing the crossbar as against Rwanda’s solitary effort on goal.

“It was our idea to defend well and push for a goal towards the latter part of the game. It has worked for us even though we were a bit lucky but all in all we are happy with the result because it was what we wanted,” Hey said during his post-match interview.

“The Nigerian team is a very good side, they have no reason to be ashamed of today’s result. We will support them at the World Cup especially and we would keep supporting them till we meet in the semis or final.”

Rwanda will face Equatorial Guinea in their next game on Friday.