Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has been ruled out for four to six weeks.

The Gent star damaged his ankle ligaments while in action for Gent in a practice match against German second division side FC Nurnberg after featuring for just 24 minutes in Spain last Tuesday.

According to a report on a Belgian website, the 22-year-old will miss Gent’s clashes against Lokeren, Antwerp, Club Brugge, AS Eupen, Sint-Truiden and Mechelen.

“Studies now show that the ligaments of his (Simon) ankle are hit, he will be out of four to six weeks. Simon will miss some games and more vital is the top of the billed clash with Club Brugge,” the website claims.

The Nigeria forward has made 18 appearances in the league for Gent this season, scoring five goals.

Gent are fifth in the Belgian top flight with 32 points from 21 games.