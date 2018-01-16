Portuguese powerhouse Benfica are reportedly on the brink of completing the signing of Nigeria Dutch-born right-back Tyronne Ebuehi.

The Lisbon club manager Rui Vitoria has been scouring the market for a replacement for Nelson Semedo, who dumped the side for Spanish giants Barcelona in the summer.

Reports in the Portuguese media on Monday said Vitoria believes the 22-year-old ADO Den Haag defender will be a perfect replacement for Semedo, who has ably filled the void left by Dani Alves.

Ebuehi had been linked with a move to Belgian giants Anderlecht, Greek champions Olympiakos and Championship side Norwich City, but Benfica have moved ahead to wrap up a deal to sign the Super Eagles player, who claimed recently that his Dutch side don’t accord him the respect he deserves.

”I do not think the offer I received is very great. I need the club to appreciate me more,” Omroepwest.nl quoted him as saying.

“I’m enjoying myself here (ADO) and I do not want to leave. I still learn every day, am happy with the players and trainers and if I can sign here, I would really like to do that. But I am also just honest. I do not think the offer I received is very good.”

Dutch football magazine Voetbal International reported on Monday Ebuehi, who is able to operate at right-back and left-back, was set to put pen to paper for a multi-year contract with the Portuguese champions.

With FIFA rules against signing pre-contract with players under 23 years, Lisbon sports newspaper Record claimed that Benfica had decided to sign Ebuehi and loan him to ADO Den Haag for the remainder of the season.

The defender, who was born to a Nigerian father and a Dutch mother, played his second game for Nigeria in their 4-2 defeat of Argentina in a friendly affair in Russia in November. He has made 17 appearances for ADO in the Dutch top flight.