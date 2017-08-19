Jurgen Klopp admitted the Philippe Coutinho situation “is not easy for anybody” at the moment as his Liverpool future remains uncertain.

Klopp had something to smile about at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool earned their first Premier League win of the season, beating Crystal Palace 1-0 thank to Sadio Mane’s second-half goal.

But with Liverpool having rejected a third bid from Barcelona for Coutinho on Friday, according to Sky Sports, understood to be around £113m, and though Klopp was tight-lipped on details after the victory, he admitted the situation is difficult.

He told Sky Sports: “At the moment, as you can imagine, it’s not too easy for anybody, but we have to be concentrated on the job on the pitch, and I really think the boys did brilliant.”

Asked what Liverpool will do if they have to reintegrate Coutinho into the squad if he doesn’t move to Barcelona, Klopp said: “I don’t think that it makes sense to think too much ahead, what can happen and when.

“The situation is like it is, and it has not changed, that’s all I know. When there is no other decision possible – on the 31st of August – then we have to think about everything new.”

Klopp’s side laboured at times at Anfield against Palace, but deserved their win having forced Wayne Hennessey into 12 saves.

The German admitted it was a tough job and his side had to be patient, but says they learned from their mistakes having conceded a late equaliser against Watford in the 3-3 draw last weekend.

“It was a hard job to do. I have no idea how much we had the ball but it was a lot. We need to be creative. We knew that we had to be a bit more patient. They were quite deep and defended with a lot of legs.

“Second-half we could adjust a bit. We have had games like this against Crystal Palace where one of their counter attacks can kill you.

“I would have liked to score more, but it wasn’t a clear situation for us. We had other chances, but it was difficult, and I’m completely happy with how the boys did the job today.

“We did better late on. We are learning from our own mistakes. We were too deep last week, we did much better this week, we kept a high line so balls in behind us we were ready for.”