Salisu Yusuf says the home-based Super Eagles can win the 2018 Africa Nations Championship.

The home-based Eagles coach admitted that the team is under pressure but assured of a positive result at the end of the tournament.

“Whether people think we can win or cannot, the pressure to get a result is expected. I think the job goes with the pressure. It’s a normal thing,” Salisu said during the pre-match presser ahead of Monday’s game against Rwanda.

“There is no set target for the team but participating in any tournament is to win and we are here to win.

“We want to do better than the first, second and third teams of the tournament because we have the mindset to do well for the country. I believe we will do well.

Salisu said although the Rwandan coach has been talking about how his team will beat Nigeria, “we are very humble and we respect all the teams that are participating in this tournament because all the teams have done well to qualify to the final stage.

“The most important thing is to be focused and see how we will qualify for second round first, then we will know how to tackle our next opponent.

“No coach will say he wants to lose a match, every coach will want to win. He is saying his own opinion but my own is that we are going to work very hard.

“Its going to be a tough game but we are going to work very hard that at the end of the game we get the three points.”

Nigeria will open their CHAN campaign against Rwanda at the Stade Ibn Batouta.