Borussia Dortmund have signed Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji, whose father is Nigerian, on a four and a half year contract from FC Basel.

The German Bundesliga club confirmed the transfer of 22-year-old Akanji.

Dortmund are believed to have out bidded Premier League clubs Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur by agreeing to pay 21.5 million Euros for the central defender.

Akanji has impressed in UEFA Champions League with Basel, who bought him for less than a million Euros three years ago.

He has opted to play for Switzerland at full international level even though he was eligible to play for the Super Eagles through his Nigerian father.

He made his Switzerland debut in June.