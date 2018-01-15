Sunderland have agreed to cancel Jack Rodwell’s contract after their highest-paid player asked to leave, Sky Sport reports.

The cash-strapped Championship side are willing to cancel his £70,000-a-week deal and let him leave for free.

However, the 26-year-old and his agent are yet to respond to the club’s offer as they decide their next steps.

Sky Sports reports the player had hoped to negotiate a pay-off but has been made aware Sunderland cannot afford such an agreement.

Cancelling his contract would mean Rodwell would walk away from future earnings of over £5m, and Sunderland would, in turn, waive receiving a transfer fee.

Sunderland signed Rodwell from Manchester City for £10m three years ago.

The 26-year-old has only featured in three matches this season, and he has only once been on a winning Sunderland side in a match in which he has started.

He was the only Sunderland player not to have a relegation clause in his contract, meaning he has been earning more than double of any of his team-mates, despite being consistently injured.

Sky Sports reports there is a feeling within Sunderland that Rodwell could be doing more to make himself available to play as they battle at the foot of the Championship under Chris Coleman.

