Plateau United technical director Ahmed Ibrahim aka ‘Coach Bros’ has donated a million Naira to the NPFL champions to redeem his promise to reward them for away wins in the league.

Plateau United skipper Elisha Golbe confirmed receipt of the cash gift.

“We that the technical director for his kind gesture,” he said.

“There is no better way to repay him than to continue to post good performances in the league (home or away).”

The big central defender was named Man of the Match in his team’s 1-0 win at neigbours Nasarawa United on Sunday.

He said the Jos club hope to retain the league championship.

“I am proud to captain a team with winning mentality and it is my dream to lift another trophy for Plateau United at the end of the season,” he vowed.