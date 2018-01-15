Getty Images

Stoke City have appointed former Aston Villa and Norwich boss Paul Lambert as manager.

The 48-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract after Mark Hughes was dismissed this month.

Stoke are 18th in the Premier League table, a point away from safety.

Scot Lambert will watch Monday night’s match against Manchester United from the stands and will officially take charge on Tuesday.

