Bordeaux are determined to fend off bids from Arsenal for their Brazilian starlet Malcom with the French club standing firm on their policy of not selling any players this January.

Arsene Wenger said on Sunday “there is nothing concrete” regarding Arsenal’s interest in Malcom, who has been tipped for a €50 million move to the Premier League side should Alexis Sanchez — as expected — leave the Emirates Stadium during the winter transfer window.

Bordeaux, however, are ready to reject any move for their top scorer, who has seven league goals this season.

“Malcom won’t leave,” Nicolas de Tavernost, head of M6, the TV channel that owns the Ligue 1 outfit, told L’Equipe on Sunday.

His comments echo those recently made by Stephane Martin, the Bordeaux president, who told L’Equipe that they “are not talking to anyone” and had laid down a “no departures” policy for the current transfer window.

Despite Bordeaux curbing speculation, Malcom’s agent appeared to suggest his client would in fact be leaving for north London.

In an Instagram post that showed him with his arm around the Bordeaux forward at Saturday’s game at Troyes, Luis Fernando Menezes Garcia “liked” one of the comments received from a follower that stated: “Arsenal player? Like if he is.”

Malcom has scored 15 league goals in 68 games since joining Bordeaux from Corinthians in January 2016.