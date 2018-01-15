Mainz’s Nigeria international Leon Balogun said he and another Nigerian footballer Anthony Ujah were victims of racist abuse in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Hanover 96.

Visitors Mainz threw away a two-goal lead as Hanover striker Niclas Fuellkrug scored a hat-trick before Balogun revealed the abuse.

“Anthony Ujah and I were insulted by monkey noises from the Hanover 96 fans while we were warming up,” Berlin-born Balogun wrote on Twitter, which Ujah retweeted.

“I’m shocked that such behaviour exists in the Bundesliga in 2018.”

Hanover has apologised, while the German Football Association (DFB) set to investigate.