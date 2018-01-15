New Aberdeen signing, Chidiebere Nwakali, has vowed to give his best to the club after agreeing a six month loan deal with the Scottish side from Manchester City in the current January transfer window.

Nwakali who will play for the Reds until the end of the season featured in a test game for the club in their 2-0 loss to Uzbekistan’s Locomotiv Tashkent in Dubai on Sunday.

The 21 year old was free to play in the match as it was not classified as an official game, and he was impressive playing in the holding midfield role according to reports.

Nwakali who previously featured for IK Start and Futbol Sogndal both in Norway last year, is pleased with with the opportunity handed him by both clubs to further his fledging career.

“I’m so happy for this move and it’s another year and another challenge for me,” Nwakali wrote on his Instagram wall.

“I thank the people at Manchester City and at Aberdeen for the opportunity. I promise to give my best and nothing else.”

Nwakali was called up to Nigeria’s senior national team against Algeria in a 2018 World Cup qualifier and and an international friendly against Argentina in November last year.

The 21 year old midfielder is looking to get more regular playing to stand a chance of making Nigeria’s squad to the World Cup in Russia.