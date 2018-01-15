The Super Eagles at CHAN 2018 have been boosted by the arrival of coach Gernot Rohr at Tangier, officials disclosed.

The home-based Eagles are led by coach Salisu Yusuf, but Rohr is in Morocco to run the rule on the players ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

“Rohr’s arrival in Tangier has boosted the team’s spirit,” said team spokesman Toyin Ibitoye.

The Franco-German coach has challenged the NPFL stars to be at their best so as to be considered for Russia 2018.

The team will begin their CHAN 2018 campaign by 8.30pm tonight against Rwanda.

Libya and Equatorial Guinea are the other teams in Group C of the tournament reserved for players who feature in their domestic leagues.