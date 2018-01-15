Manchester United have the chance to trim leaders Manchester City’s lead to 12 points on Monday night when they host Stoke City at Old Trafford and manager Jose Mourinho has reiterated the importance of keeping David de Gea who’s been one of their standout performers.

De Gea has established himself as one of the leading goalkeepers in world football since moving to United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and Mourinho has urged the club to offer the Spaniard a bumper new contract and take his Old Trafford career into a second decade.

“It’s obvious that we’re not going to let the option disappear,” he told reporters.

“A goalkeeper like he is, and obviously a club that wants to be better and better and better, we are not going to let that year option go away.

“But obviously we are going to try. [Executive vice-chairman] Mr [Ed] Woodward is not on holiday. He barely has holidays. Of course he’s going to try to give him a contract that keeps him here for much longer than that option that of course we are going to execute.

“I just trust the board and the work they do. I don’t negotiate players, I don’t discuss numbers and contracts.

“I just say what is obvious. Any one of you would say the same – David is to keep.”

He almost moved back to the Spanish capital and joined Real Madrid in 2015, with a faulty fax machine infamously cited as the reason for the move breaking down.

The 27-year-old’s current deal at Old Trafford runs until 2019, with an option to extend for another year, but Mourinho is looking longer term.