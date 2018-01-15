Lucas Moura has dropped a clear hint he expects to leave Paris Saint-Germain for a move to the Premier League.

Manchester United are interested in the Brazil international but no offer has been made yet, Sky Sports reports.

PSG are understood to be willing to sell the 25-year-old, who would be eligible to play in the Champions League having not featured in any of their six Champions League group games.

Moura has not started a Ligue 1 game this season and has played for just over an hour from the bench in his six appearances.

Speaking after PSG’s 1-0 win away to Nantes on Sunday, where he was an unused substitute, Lucas seemed resigned to leaving.

Moura said: “It feels like the end of a story for me, unfortunately,” adding that it will be “very difficult” to stay.

When asked about the Premier League, he said: “English football pleases me a lot. It’s the most keenly contested.”