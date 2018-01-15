Nantes president Waldemar Kita has called for the referee who kicked out at his player during Sunday’s clash with Paris Saint-Germain to be banned for six months.

The official Tony Chapron lashed seemed to lash out at Nantes defender Diego Carlos while on the floor after the pair collided in injury time of the game which ended 1-0 to PSG.

Carlos was shown a second yellow card, apparently for dissent, and the hosts were left baffled by the incident.

“I received 20 SMS from all over the world telling me that this referee is a joke,” Kita told L’Equipe.

“What do you want me to say to you? If I talk too much, I will be summoned by an ethics commission. We have no right to say anything.

“It’s still scandalous to see that. We give a red card to a player who did nothing. Where are we? He has to go back to school.

“Chapron has to rest and get a massage, it works like that now, we cannot see him [after the match ended]. I’m waiting for the green light, otherwise I’ll be killed. It’s amateurism.

“Sincerely, I think he did not do it on purpose. I do not want to believe he did it on purpose.

“At least, you apologise but you do not give a red card, it’s not serious.

“We still have to find a solution, because there is a problem in all this. It makes me laugh at the end. I have never seen that before.

“He should be suspended for six months. If we did it, we would be banned for six months.”