The Dutch media have reported that Belgian champions Anderlecht have joined the hot chase for “versatile” Tyronne Ebuehi.

Benfica, Olympiacos and Norwich City have lately been linked with the 22-year-old Nigeria international, whose contract at Dutch club ADO Den Haag runs out in the summer.

The player wants a move.

According to media reports, Anderlecht, who now have new owners, are keen on Ebuehi because besides playing at right back, he is versatile and can play at left back as well as in central defence.

The Belgian champions are desperate for players in several defensive positions.