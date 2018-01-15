The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have disclosed that coach Gernot Rohr will name his final 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia immediately after the high-profile warm-up against England at Wembley.

“Franco-German tactician Rohr must name his 23 –man team for the World Cup finals 48 hours after the prestige friendly with England’s Three Lions at Wembley on June 2.,” read in part an official statement by the NFF Sunday.

Rohr said he plans to name a provisional squad of between 30 and 35 players for Russia 2018 at the end of March.

This will be after the friendlies against Poland (March 23) and Ukraine (March 27).

It is from this large squad, the coach will pick his final squad for the World Cup.