Angry fans assaulted Nasarawa United chairman Isaac Danladi and lady referee Mimisen Iyorhe was virtually stripped naked after the Lafia club lost at home to champions Nasarawa United in their opening tie of the new NPFL season.

Bereaved Danladi was slapped and his ear pulled by fans who did not take kindly to the home loss.

The match officials were also attacked during and after the encounter with lady ref Mimisen Iyorhe having her uniform almost turned to shreds and it needed heavy armed security men to get them to safety.

The Nigeria Referees Association (NRA) have condemned the crowd trouble in Lafia.

In a statement, the NRA said the referees for the Nasarawa United game were “seriously brutalized leading to disturbing health conditions”.