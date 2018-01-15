An excited Plateau United coach Kennedy Boboye has described Sunday’s 1-0 win at Nasarawa United as “a sweet victory”.

Raphael Ayagwa grabbed the match winner on 87 minutes in Lafia to stun the home fans and get the NPFL champions off to a winning start in their title defence.

“It was a sweet victory,” gushed Boboye after the keenly contested game.

“What a way to start the season! It was a difficult match for us knowing full well that Nasarawa United are no pushovers.

“We were only lucky that they failed to take their chances and we took advantage of that to pick the three points.

“We have started the new season on a winning note away from home, the same way we won at Remo Stars last season.

“This is very good for our confidence going into our subsequent matches.”

Boboye said he was excited with his unbeaten run at Nasarawa United.

“In the two seasons that I have been with Plateau United I have not lost in Lafia to Nasarawa United,” he said.

“That was more or less my confidence going into this game.

“Anyway this match is done and dusted, we are looking forward to our next two matches.”

The champions will now welcome Rivers United to Jos in midweek.