Ex-Super Eagles keeper Idah Peterside has urged the National U-20 female team, the Falconets to win South Africa when they meet in a fortnight.

Nigeria beat South Africa, 2-0, in the final round, the first leg of the U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier in Polokwane, Limpopo Province on Saturday.

Peterside told newsmen on the telephone from Port Harcourt that the Falconets had proved that they are the better side.

“Congratulations to the Falconets. We are so proud of you. We all knew you were better and you have proved it again,” he said.

Peterside, also a former Sharks FC of Port Harcourt and Enyimba International keeper, urged the team not to relax until they get the World Cup ticket.

“When it comes to Women`s football, Nigeria is top class. We now expect you to finish the good work you started in Polokwane when they come to Benin. We are praying and rooting for you,” he said.

The ex-international called on football fans in Benin City to give the Falconets massive support when they play South Africa at the Ogbe Stadium.

He said that the Falconets had remained consistent in getting good results since the qualifiers began stressing that with the result in South Africa, the team had one step in France for the World Cup.

The winner over two legs will represent Africa at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France slated from August 5 to August 24, 2018.