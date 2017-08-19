Jose Mourinho praised the “confidence, consistency and discipline” of his Man Utd team after their comfortable 4-0 win at Swansea.

United, who beat West Ham by the same scoreline in their opening Premier League game, have now scored at least four goals in their opening two league games for the first time in 110 years.

Eric Bailly put the visitors ahead before three goals in less than four minutes dispatched Swansea, with Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial also on the scoresheet.

Mourinho was delighted with his team’s performance but insists they are not getting carried away by their strong start to the season.

“It was a different performance [to West Ham] but I think the same kind of consistency, confidence, discipline, I think we had that again,” he told Sky Sports.

“It happened to me so much with my teams – you’re winning 1-0 and you can can concede. There was no need to close the door. Just let the horses run freely.

“The team was confident from the first minute. We had a little period in the first half when they created a chance in the set-piece and they brought a bit of emotion to the game.

“But the game was always under control and you can only do that with a quality performance. We were very calm, we had the ball and moved it when they were playing with five at the back, we explored very well the freedom of Antonio Valencia and Daley Blind.

“When they changed to four, I had Martial fresh to come to the team and exploit more spaces. Everything was very calm and under control.

- Advertisement -

“The players are not carried away, that’s not a problem for us. We have to improve. We have to use these weeks – and we have one more – when we have one match per week.

“When you have one per week your team has to be much better than when you have two or three and you have no time to train properly.”

Pogba was already on a booking when he was penalised for a late challenge on Martin Olsson in the first half but he escaped further sanction.

On the tackle, Mourinho said: “There is always a risk but Paul is a clean player, he wants to play football all the time.

“I was a bit surprised with his yellow card because Mr [referee Jon] Moss before that had certain criteria with Swansea players and didn’t give the yellow card.

“After that Paul played like he always plays. I didn’t feel the risk was big.”

Mourinho went on to praise his substitutes after Martial stepped off the bench to score for the second consecutive game but the United boss also had a warning for his team.

“Our bench is really good and strong,” he added. “You see the players I brought to the game and they are players with a lot to give.

“We knew in the last 20 minutes the clean sheet would give us three points. We thought let’s go for more and try to explore the fragile moment of the opponent and I think this is confidence.

“I saw this from the bench and you feel that from the players. I am really pleased with the team but last season we won our first two games and we finished sixth.”