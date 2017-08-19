Players of Nigeria Professional Football League club FC IfeanyiUbah are being owed four months salaries.

According to a player of the club who does not want to be named, this may jeopardize their chances of nicking a continental ticket at the end of the season.

A reliable source said that several players are scared to report the case to the League Management Company to seek redress.

- Advertisement -

Section 9.45.2 of the Nigerian Professional Football League frame work and rules states that “Any club found to have delayed a due payment for more than 30 days without a prima facie contractual basis may be sanctioned”.

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa is already being investigated by the club management for allegedly inciting players against the club, it was also gathered.

FC IfeanyiUbah will host Akwa United in Sunday’s NPFL matchday 35 clash in Nnewi.