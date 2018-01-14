Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on the future of Alexis Sanchez but he has revealed Manchester City will try to make signings in the January transfer window.

Manchester United have emerged as favourites to sign the Arsenal striker ahead of rivals City, with Arsene Wenger revealing on Sunday that a deal could be completed within the next 48 hours after Sanchez did not travel with the Gunners squad for their game at Bournemouth.

Sky Sports reports that City, who made a £60m bid for Sanchez on Deadline Day last summer, are not prepared to meet Arsenal’s valuation of the Chile international in this window, while United are reportedly confident of signing him as part of a possible swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Asked about City’s interest in Sanchez, Guardiola said: “You know my answers about that. He is an Arsenal player so I don’t talk about the players that are not in my team now.

“We have the squad we have. I don’t know what is going to happen in this transfer window.

“We have four competitions, a lot of games, so if we can buy someone we are going to try.”

City saw their unbeaten domestic run ended by Liverpool in a thrilling 4-3 defeat at Anfield on Sunday as Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all scored in nine, devastating second-half minutes for the Reds.

Fabian Delph was forced off in the first half with a knee injury and Guardiola confirmed after the game that he “will be out for a while”.