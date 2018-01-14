Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said the future of Alexis Sanchez is likely to be settled within the next couple of days.

Sanchez, out of contract in the summer, has been strongly linked with both Manchester United and Manchester City.

Wenger left the Chile international out of his team for Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

And asked about his future at the postmatch news conference, he said: “Look, if Alexis goes we need to replace him.

“When you look today we missed many players in our squad, and if players like Alexis go, we have of course to respond to it.

“Will he go or not? I do not know, but at the moment it’s the transfer period and in this kind of period you try to use the players that are completely focused at being at the club.”

Asked when Sanchez might leave, the manager replied: “I don’t master the rhythm of that, but it could happen today or tomorrow, or not at all — that’s why I didn’t take a decision.

“I didn’t want to travel with him and suddenly he goes somewhere.

“Alexis would have played, but it’s a difficult period for him. He has always been committed until now, but he could have moved yesterday, today or not at all.

“It will be decided in the next 48 hours, it was a bit different for him because he was on standby a little bit, that’s why I decided not to do it. He did not refuse to play.”