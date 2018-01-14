FC Ifeanyiubah got their 2017/2018 NPFL campaign off to a winning note following a hard-fought 2-1 win over Yobe Desert Stars today at Nnewi.

In front of an appreciable crowd, the home team made no secret of their intention to grab it all.

Godwin Obaje broke the deadlock eight minutes past the half hour mark when newly wedded Godwin Obaje drilled a low one beyond Yobe Desert Stars goalkeeper Itodo Akor.

The visitors enjoyed most of the ball possession in the opening half in which clear-cut chances were few and far between.

Yobe Stars were brilliant to watch as they kept the ball on the ground, but were hard done by experience.

However, the Babaganaru charges came close to drawing level on the stroke of the one minute additional time when Philip Asuquo drilled a fierce right-footed effort which went marginally wide of Drissa Bamba’s right hand side of the post much to the consternation of the visitors and relief of ‘The Anambra Warriors’.

With Obaje’s goal separating the two sides going into the break, the blue shirts continued from where they the left off after resumption of the second period.

Their persistent raid on ‘The Anambra Warriors’ paid off in the 62nd minute, when Chinedu Ohanachom headed in the equaliser for the visitors.

Ohanachom won a free kick on the edge of the left hand side of the box and a searching delivery was headed back into the area for Ohanachom to head home.

FC Ifeanyiubah however went back in front five minutes later, when Adeboye Gabriel headed in his side’s second goal of the afternoon from a corner kick.

‘The Anambra Warriors’ had a glorious opportunity to on 79th minute to seal the game, when Ivorian import Seka Pascal was set free on goal, but he dragged his right-footed effort wide of the post.