Future Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will stay at RB Leipzig until the summer, the German club have said in a bid to put speculation “to bed”.

The 22-year-old Guinean will join the Reds for £51m in July, in a deal agreed last August, but the Reds wanted to bring him in this month instead.

Keita scored in RB Leipzig’s 3-1 win over Schalke on Saturday.

Leipzig director Ralf Rangnick said. “We won’t allow Liverpool to sign him early.”

And he confirmed: “They have shown renewed interest to bring him in during this transfer window.

“As everyone knows, we are not a selling club, therefore it would only have been possible had we reached a mutual agreement involving an exorbitant additional fee. That is not the case.”

Meanwhile, Leipzig tweeted: “OFFICIAL: Naby Keïta will remain an RB Leipzig player until 30th June 2018. We wish to put the speculation about a January move to Liverpool to bed.”