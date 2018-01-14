Forward Alexis Sanchez has been left out of Arsenal’s Premier League match at Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Chile international did not travel with the squad to the south coast, BBC Sport reports.

The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a January move to Manchester City.

However, the league leaders are unwilling to match the Gunners’ £35m asking price and there is speculation rivals Manchester United may move in.