Mohamed Salah says Liverpool’s clash with Premier League leaders Manchester City is “the kind of game I love.”

Pep Guardiola’s side arrive at Anfield on Sunday afternoon unbeaten in the league and 15 points clear at the top of the table, while Liverpool have not lost in their last 17 outings.

Salah, who has scored 23 goals in the 29 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Roma last summer, believes the two unique playing styles of both teams will make the heavyweight fixture an exciting watch.

“It’s the kind of game I love and for the fans it’s something different,” he told Liverpool’s official website. “Us and Man City are both playing great football, so it will be a perfect game and I’m very excited.

“I’m sure we can have a good result. They play fantastic football but, for me, I just think about my team. We will see on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Georginio Wijnaldum feels Man City have been able to record victories when performances have not been at their best — a trait, he hopes, Liverpool can adopt in the future.

“They have been the most consistent all season That is the big difference between them and us, and them all the top teams,” Wijnaldum said. “City barely give away any games. Even if the performances aren’t good, they still win. They focus until the last minute because they know with their quality they can always make a goal.

“We’ve played well certain games but didn’t always get the result we wanted.”