The Federal Government is set to formally notify world football governing body FIFA that a four-man NFF board the Presidency recently appointed will only serve in an advisory capacity and will not be involved in the day-to-day running of the game in the country.

“The four men appointed by government will only be on an advisory committee that will ensure government’s huge investments in the NFF are judiciously managed and applied,” a top government official said.

“They will also advise the government on the NFF Statutes, workings and the bill currently being processed in the National Assembly.”

Sani Fema, a frontline member of the Chris Giwa group that has been in a long-drawn power tussle with the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF, as well as Wale Oladunjoye, a close associate of Nigerian Vice-President Osinbajo are on this board appointed by government.

And officials are bullish this proposal will receive the blessings of the global football body.

FIFA forbid direct government interference in the running of the game in any member-country and as such football association boards across the world are elected by stakeholders and not appointed by government.

And where FIFA can ascertain such interference, they have moved swiftly to ban such countries.

Governments especially in Africa fund the running of the game and have often insisted they get more say in how the sport is managed in their countries.

Elections into the NFF executive committee are scheduled for September 30 in Katsina.