Enugu Rangers head coach Gbenga Ogunbote is confident his side can secure victory over ‘beatable’ Akwa United in Sunday’s encounter.

The former Enyimba gaffer acknowledged that Abdu Maikaba’s team are ‘not a pushover’.

But he reiterates his determination to help redeem the image of the Flying Antelopes, which he aims to start against the Federation Cup champions at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

“We have done our best over time to ensure we get a good team that can represent the club very well in the new season,” Ogunbote said.

“We are in Uyo with the hope to win and play well to get a favourable result. Akwa United are not a pushover. If you look at the team, they managed to retain most of their players because of their continental campaign and are very good side.

“For the fact they are good doesn’t mean they cannot be beaten. So, I believe Akwa United are beatable.

“We have had some quality preseason friendlies and tournaments and it helped us see the shortfalls of the team. We have recruited some good players because of their potentials and we expect them to help the team achieve our targets this season,” he continued.

“Last season did not go well with the team after they won the league title two years ago. This season, we are aware that the expectation is high and know fully well that the club is a household name.

“We will do everything with our powers to make the fans proud and justify the investment of the government and encourage them to do more,” he concluded.