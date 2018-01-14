The Management of MFM FC has appointed Geoffrey Aghogi as new team manager and head of scouting and youth development.

MFM FC director of football, Emmanuel Adeyemi, confirmed the appointment, saying he believes Aghogi will use his experience and contacts both within and beyond the country to better re-position the club.

Aghogi has long been involved in football as an intermediary for former Emyimba captain Ajibade Omolade and also facilitated the contract of Bulgarian coach Mitko Dobrev, first to Heartland and then to FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

MFM FC will feature in this year’s CAF Champions League after they finished as runners-up in the NPFL last season.