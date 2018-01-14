Home-based Super Eagles defender Kalu Orji says the team is confident of securing a win in their first game at the African Nations Championship against Rwanda.‎

Salisu Yusuf’s charges will take on the Amavubi in their first Group C game in Tangier on Monday.

They will also come up against 2014 champions Libya and Equatorial Guinea in the same group.

Orji says that he expects a tough encounter against Rwanda, but is upbeat Nigeria will emerge victorious at the end of 90 minutes.

“We are ready for the game against Rwanda. They are a good side and will be out to beat us too, but I ‘m confident we will come out with a win against them,” Orji said.

“We want to take it one game at a time to avoid same mistake we made at CHAN 2016 in Rwanda and starting with a win will play a huge role in achieving our objective in the competition.

”We want to win the competition but it’s important to start well. I know the fans will want a good performance too but the most important is the three points and then we can build on from there.

“Personally, I expect a tough game, but I expect us to beat the Rwandans.”

Hosts Morocco defeated Mauritania 4-0 in the competition’s opening game on Saturday