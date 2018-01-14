Heartland Football Club of Owerri have unveiled 11 new players for the 2018 Nigeria Professional Football League season and have signed a partnership with Dana Air, operators of Imo Air to airlift the team for away games.

The Naze Millionaires who were relegated to the Bet9ja Nigeria National League in 2016 for the first time in the history of the club came first in the Southern Conference of the NNL last season to secure immediate promotion back to the NPFL.

All the 11 players were signed from NNL clubs with Fuad Ekelojuoti (First Bank), Japhet Opubo (Bayelsa United) and Lucky Emariojoke (Warri Wolves) the most notable names among the new arrivals.

The Owerri club will fly Imo Air tk all their away games in the 2018 season.

The operators of Imo Air, DANA Air, will also be rewarding Heartland’s Most Valuable Player every month for the entire season as a way to Inspire and Motivate the team to do more.

The Chief Operating Officer of DANA Air, Mr Obi Mbanuzuo praised the fighting spirit of the Heartland players which prompted the company to identify with the club,

“We saw how the team performed last season in the lower division and we were really impressed, we already had a partnership with the State Govt. and decided to extend it to the team,” Mbanuzuo told the club’s official website.

The Chairman of Heartland FC, Hon Chibuzo ‘Bash’ Etuemena praised the vision of the operators of Imo Air and assured them that the company will get commensurate mileage for every dime spent on the club.

“Heartland is a big brand and we promise to repay the confidence that your company has bestowed on our legendary club,” Etuemena stated.

“I’m glad that my search for sponsors is finally paying dividends. Hopefully, this partnership would attract more.”

THE NEW PLAYERS

Fuad Ekelojuoti, Jimoh Olawale, Japhet Opubo, Aleem Adebayo, Abiodun Thompson, Uche Udeh, Francis Madu, John Chukwudi, Lucky Emariojoke, Oluchukwu Nwosu, Sunday Eze