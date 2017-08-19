Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has asked CD Feirense Nigeria international goalkeeper Dele Alampasu to report to national duty when they convene for their clash against Cameroon.

Alampasu was initially not called up by the Franco-German handler of the senior national team of Nigeria, but a late change of mind made him call up the 20 year old.

Advertisement

The 2013 U17 best goalkeeper received his invitation yesterday from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) via the email of his Portuguese side CD Feirense.

He will now do battle with Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and possibly Dele Ajiboye who has also been contacted by the coach ahead of a possible first call up to the senior national team of Nigeria.

Oghenekaro Etebo who plays in same team as Alampasu also received his invitation for the game yesterday‎.