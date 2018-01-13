Harry Kane struck twice to become Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time leading Premier League scorer as they beat Everton 4-0 at Wembley.

England striker Kane took his Spurs total in the competition to 98, leaving him one clear of White Hart Lane legend Teddy Sheringham.

After a bright opening spell had produced little in the way of clear chances, Spurs came close to the breakthrough when Christian Eriksen whipped in a free kick which Son Heung-Min headed over.

With 22 minutes on the clock, the visitors thought they had taken the lead when new striker Cenk Tosun headed on a corner and Wayne Rooney pounced, only for him to be flagged for offside.

But with 26 minutes gone, Son timed everything right when Serge Aurier’s scuffed shot fizzed across the box and he steered the ball home from close range.

Everton tried to find a way back into the match and, with five minutes remaining until the break, Tosun got down the left but produced a disappointing cutback with colleagues well placed.

Shortly before half time, visiting defender Phil Jagielka was booked for a lunge on Dele Alli but Eriksen slammed the resulting free kick over the top.

And soon after it Everton were undone when a superb turn from Son on the left enabled him to run into the area and cross low for Kane — who appeared to be a fraction offside — to steer home a low finish.

Son was involved again as Alli had a chance to make it three with 53 minutes played but could only steer his attempted finish into the side netting.

Kane then had a low strike beaten away by Jordan Pickford after Everton had given the ball away cheaply near their own penalty area.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce brought on former Spurs winger Aaron Lennon, who was given a superb reception by the home fans, but the pattern of the game remained the same as Spurs threatened again and Son hit the post.

But they made it 3-0 on the hour as Kane was again the man in the right place and his scuffed finish bounced beyond Pickford.

The busy visiting keeper denied Son and Dele Alli with a fine double reaction save as Spurs threatened to add a fourth.

But that arrived soon enough and in superbly stylish fashion as Serge Aurier, Son and Alli combined beautifully to open up the chance for Eriksen to smash home.