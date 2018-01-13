Antonio Conte says the feeling of “contempt” with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is mutual.

The two Premier League bosses have traded barbs since the New Year after Mourinho’s suggestion that he did not feel the need to behave like “a clown” during games touched a nerve with Conte.

That sparked a war of words between the pair, where Mourinho appeared to reference a ban Conte served for failing to report match-fixing – he was later exonerated – and the Italian called the United boss a “little man” and a “fake”.

Mourinho called an end to the feud on Friday when he said he had “hurt” Conte and he feels “contempt” towards him.

And, asked about Mourinho’s most recent comments following Saturday’s goalless draw with Leicester, Conte said: “I think that I said (I’d) stop the story.

“But, it (contempt) is the same for me. I don’t know if he said this for me. But I’m not worried. I sleep very well.”

Chelsea are scheduled to play United at Old Trafford on February 25, unless the Blues reach the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on the same day.