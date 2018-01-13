Nigerian football legend Nwankwo Kanu has sold his pet project Papilo FC.

Onyebuchi Abia, Kanu’s manager, confirmed that Kanu no longer owns the Nigeria National League (NNL) side.

Kanu was reported to have sold the team over frustrations that teams don’t win based on their performance in the league.

Abia refused to weigh in on the reports but said Kanu will channel his finances to his youth football academy.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that he has sold Papilo FC,” Abia said in a telephone conversation.

“His plans now is to channel his finances on his pet project, the Kanu Academy, which he adores as a future project.

“He does not want to be drawn into the stories that teams that win in the league are teams that spend money and not the best teams.

“Kanu is a major stakeholder in Nigerian football and desires all that’s positive for Nigerian football.”