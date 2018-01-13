Home team Katsina United waited till the death to draw level 2-2 with Northwest rivals Kano Pillars in the opening game of the new NPFL season today.

The host team needed a stoppage time penalty converted by Destiny Ashadi after teammate Mohammed Hussein failed to put away another spot kick seven minutes from full time.

Pillars took the game to the home team from the first whistle and were deservedly rewarded on 34 minutes, when striker Junior Lokosa put them ahead from close range.

However, Katsina United restored parity through a header by defender Chinedu Ajanah.

That was after Pillars defender Victor Denis was sent off for a dangerous tackle.

Pillars regained their lead through youngster Alhassan Ibrahim after 61 minutes, before Ashadi’s late penalty goal for Katsina United to remain unbeaten at home in the NPFL.

There will be nine other matches in the NPFL tomorrow.