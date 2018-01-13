Alexis Sanchez would be a “major signing” for Manchester United, according to Andy Cole.

Sky Sports reports United are interested in beating local rivals Manchester City to the signing of Sanchez this month, with the Chile international’s contract at Arsenal set to expire in the summer.

Arsene Wenger recently admitted for the first time that Sanchez is unlikely to sign a new deal at the club, while Jose Mourinho labelled the 29-year-old a “phenomenal” player when speaking at a press conference on Friday.

Cole, who played for United between 1995 and 2001, believes buying Sanchez would be a good deal for Mourinho’s side.

Speaking on Transfer Talk, Cole said: “If Manchester United bought Sanchez it would be a major-major signing.

“We all know what he did at Arsenal, Barcelona and before that Udinese. We appreciate what a good player he is.

“He’ll have the choice of a lot of clubs and, if United could get him, it would be a massive signing.”