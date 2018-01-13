The Technical Director of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Bitrus Bewarang, on Saturday in Abuja said the Super Falcons’ new head coach would be unveiled next week.

Bewarang said this was necessary as the team would also begin camping for the next month’s West African Football Union (WAFU) Women’s Cup competition.

“The process of getting a head coach has reached an end, and by next week the coach would be unveiled.

“Meanwhile the team will begin camping in Abuja next week in preparation for the WAFU `B’ Women’s Cup competition in Cote D’Ivoire,” he said.

American coach Randy Waldrum was in line to take over the Falcons job before he opted to join the University of Pittsburg team.

The African champions have been drawn in Group B of the regional competition alongside Togo, Benin and Senegal while the hosts face Niger, Burkina Faso and Ghana in Group A.

The competition, which is in its maiden edition, is scheduled for Feb. 14 to Feb. 24.