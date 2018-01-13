Nigeria U20 women’s team, the Falconets, today recorded a big 2-0 win away in South Africa in a World Cup U20 playoff at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The return leg will be played in Benin City, Nigeria, with the overall winners qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in France.

Skipper Rashidat Ajibade opened scoring for the visitors after half an hour, before Anam Imo doubled the lead five minutes later.

There were no goals in the second half as the home side chased the game, but poor finishing and some fine saves by the Nigeria goalkeeper Nnadozie denied them a goal.

The Falconets trounced Tanzania and Morocco to reach stage of the qualifiers, while South Africa’s Basetsana eliminated Burundi.