Spartak Moscow have been condemned after an offensive social media message was posted on the club’s official Twitter account.

The Russian side tweeted a video of black players training in the sun with the caption translating as: “See how the chocolate melt in the sun.”

Piara Powar, chief of anti-discriminatory body Fare, told BBC Sport: “Racism is one of the biggest issues Russia faces in the year they host the World Cup. References like this show how some minorities are seen by some in the country.

“For Russia’s biggest club to tolerate and then celebrate racist references of this kind is wrong.

“They were sanctioned for Islamophobic chanting recently but clearly the message has not reached the players or the club management.”

Anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out added: “This social media post from the official account of Spartak Moscow only continues to highlight the prejudices towards black people in Russia.

“With the World Cup only a few months away, it is a reminder that Russia — as with the whole of football — has significant work to do to eradicate racism of all forms from the game.”

UEFA charged Spartak back in September after Liverpool forward Bobby Adekanye was subjected to racist chants and gestures in Moscow during a UEFA Youth League game. They had to partially close their academy stadium, leaving 500 seats empty, for the next Youth League fixture.

Spartak’s Leonid Mironov has also been charged with racially abusing Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster. The alleged incident took place back in December in a match Liverpool won 2-0. UEFA have said their Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will deal with hearing. A date has yet to be confirmed.