Sol Campbell has revealed he is looking to get into management.

Campbell retired from football in 2011 after a glittering career which saw him play for Tottenham and Arsenal, and earn 73 caps for England.

He was appointed assistant manager of Trinidad and Tobago in January 2017, but confirmed he is ready to make the step into the dug-out alone.

Speaking on Soccer AM, Campbell said: “I’m looking for a job in football, that’s what it’s all about. I want to manage.

“I understand it’s a difficult environment, even though I’ve got a top-notch CV, but I understand you’ve got to start from the bottom and work your way up.

“It’s all about working towards my goal. Yes, you’ve got to start all over again, but it’s all about building a new career and I’m willing to do that.”

Campbell won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and one League Cup during his illustrious 20-year playing career.

However, he is under no illusions that his exploits on the pitch will open the door for a route into management.

“I’ve had a couple of interviews but you’ve got to keep on plugging away,” he added. “One was in League One, one was abroad – an area which I’m willing to look at.

“I’m willing to get out there, get interviews and get my attitude and philosophy to football across.

“I’ve got a great CV from my playing career, but that almost means nothing.”