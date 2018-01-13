Ola Aina has assured Hull City that loan players are not disconnected from the present state of the club.

The Tigers are currently going through a difficult time as they are just a place above the relegation zone after managing five wins in 26 outings.

Chelsea defensive trio of Michael Hector, Fikayo Tomori, and Aina teamed with the Yorkshire outfit in the summer on season-long loans.

But despite their temporary affiliation to the club, the defender is adamant that they are keen to see the progress of the KCOM Stadium outfit.

“We are here for the season and it can’t just be a thing where we think: ‘It is not really our club.’ You can’t have that attitude,” Aina said ahead of Saturday’s clash against Reading.

“I feel if someone had that attitude, you wouldn’t be playing well anyway. You have to invest in it and I feel all three of us have invested in the club. We know the club is going through a bad period and we feel it as well.

“We are not disconnected because we are just loan players and feel all three of us have actually taken to the club and really want the club to progress.

“When I do move on at the end of the season, I will always keep up to date with Hull because it is special. It is my first loan as well, so I feel I will always be connected.”

“We are going through a bad time now, but it only makes me stronger mentally. If it does happen again in the future, I will know how to try and get through the situation as I am obviously coming across them now with this team.”