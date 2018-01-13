Lobi Stars forward Kingsley Eduwo has passed a medical with CS Sfaxien and he is now set to sign for the Tunisian club.

The striker, who was sensationally dropped from the CHAN Eagles, went through the medical routine from Friday and concluded on Saturday morning.

He is now expected to sign a three-and-half year deal, his rep Olanrewaju Famakinwa said.

“Eduwo has undergone a successful medical with Sfaxien of Tunisia. He is expected to sign a-three-and-a-half year deal later today (Saturday),” Famakinwa said.

“He is happy and we chose Sfaxien ahead of other clubs namely Esperance (Tunisia), Zamalek (Egypt) and Legia Warsaw (Poland) because we believe he will rapidly progress at Sfaxien.”

Kingsley Sokari is on the books of Sfaxien and Junior Ajayi featured for the club before the moved to Al Ahly of Egypt.

He scored 16 goals for Lobi Stars last season, 13 of those goals in the League and also scored the goal that qualified Nigeria for the 2018 CHAN against Benin Republic.