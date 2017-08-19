John Ogu has backed his teammate at Israeli champions Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Anthony Nwakaeme, to take his chance should he be called up for next month’s crucial World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon.

The 28-year-old Nwakaeme has been prolific for his Israeli club – 38 goals in the league in the last four seasons – but he has so far not been called up by the Super Eagles.

His super strike this week in a UEFA Champions League qualifier has again sparked off agitation for his call-up.

Ogu said the all-action striker will make his mark if given a chance in the national team.

“I have played with him for three seasons now. He’s a cool head and he deserves his chance (in the national team),” Ogu said.

“He is very strong, very fast, he is skillful and he knows how to score goals.

“If given the chance, he will show he’s ready, he will come to fight in the important games against Cameroon.

“I believe he will get his chance against Cameroon.”