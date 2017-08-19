Hapoel Be’er Sheva of Israel forward Anthony Nwakaeme has drawn praises from legendary England national team goal scorer Gary Lineker for his screamer against Maribo in the UEFA Champions League Qualifiers.

Nwakaeme who was voted the best player in the Israeli league last season scored a spectacular one time volley for Hapoel Be’er Sheva in their 2-1 win over Maribor, a goal which can easily pass as the goal of the round.

Advertisement

The strike by the 28 year old has not gone unnoticed as Lineker who is well known for his scoring abilities during his playing days took to Twitter to comment on the strike from the Nigerian.

Coach of the Nigeria senior national team Gernot Rohr has also rewarded the forward for his stellar start to the season where he has scored four goals from five UEFA Champions League Qualifiers with a first call up.

He is expected to join the camp of Nigeria for their back to back World Cup 2018 Qualifiers game against Cameroon on the 1st and 4th of September respectively.