Kyle Walker has revealed Pep Guardiola has told his players about Manchester City’s poor record at Liverpool in the Premier League.

City have lost 14 of their 20 meetings at Anfield with their only victory coming in May 2003 – when Walker was just 13 years old.

But City head to Liverpool this season unbeaten, 15 points clear at the top and having already defeated Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium in September.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Walker, when asked whether Guardiola had made the players aware of their woeful record at Anfield, said: “Yes, yes. The gaffer’s made us well aware of that [record].

“He has said to us that sometimes, if you’ve not been winning there for all these years it needs to be something that is coming from within us and we need to change that.”

With City favourites to win the Premier League and going strong in the three cup competitions, Walker will be hoping to carry any success into this summer with England at the World Cup.

The former Tottenham full-back admits Russia is in his thoughts.

“It’s in the back of your mind because you want to be on that plane,” he said. “You need to be playing well at your club to make sure you are on that plane.

“So it is in the back of my mind but first and foremost, it’s Manchester City at the minute.”